Haryana accords Z-plus security to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh amid threats from pro-Khalistan outfits

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief is out of Rohtak's Sunaria jail after his request for 21-day furlough was approved in February

The Haryana government has decided to provide Z-plus category security to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as reports of threats to his life from pro-Khalistan activists emerge.

The Dera chief was released from Rohtak's Sunaria jail after his request for 21-day furlough was approved earlier this month. He had earlier been given three emergency paroles to meet his ailing mother and get medical check-ups.

Singh was serving a life time imprisonment for the murder of his manager in 2002 and another for the murder of former journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati, as well as a 20-year term for the rape.

Singh’s release during Punjab elections is politically significant. The reason is the Dera’s involvement in electoral politics in the region over the past many years, reports News18.

Among the various sects and cults in the state, Dera Sacha Sauda claims to have 35-40 lakh followers in Punjab. A vast majority of them (nearly 70 per cent) reside in the Malwa region, which comprises 69 Assembly constituencies.

What is ‘Z’ category security?

In India, security is provided to high-risk individuals by the police and local government.

The level of security needed by any individual is decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, based on inputs received from intelligence agencies which include the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Individuals such as prime minister, home minister and other officials such as the National Security Advisor generally get security cover because of the positions they occupy.

In addition to this, persons who are believed to be under threat also receive security cover.

In India, the category covers are: X, Y, Y-plus, Z, Z-plus, and SPG (Special Protection Group). The SPG cover is meant only for the prime minister and his immediate family.

For those in the X Category, the protectee gets one gunman. Protectees in the Y category get one gunman for mobile security, and one (plus four on rotation) for static security.

Those in the Y-plus category, receive the cover of two gunmen (plus four on rotation) for mobile security, and one (plus four on rotation) for residence security, whereas those in the Z category has six gunmen for mobile security and two (plus 8) for residence security.

People in the Z-plus category get 10 security personnel for mobile security, and two (plus 8) for residence security.

It has been reported that the Z+ level of security is provided by National Security Guard commandos whereas the other category of security is provided by the Delhi police or the ITBP or CRPF personnel.

