Explained: What Z category security is and why Centre accorded it to Asaduddin Owaisi

The Centre decided to give the AIMIM chief 'Z category' security by the CRPF after his car was shot at in UP's Hapur during election-related activities

A day after the shooting at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi’s car in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, the Centre has decided to provide him with 'Z' category security by commandos of the CRPF.

Here’s a look at what is means to have ‘Z’ category security and in this case what led to such a decision.

What is ‘Z’ category security?

In India, security is provided to high-risk individuals by the police and local government.

The level of security needed by any individual is decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, based on inputs received from intelligence agencies which include the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Individuals such as prime minister, home minister and other officials such as the National Security Advisor generally get security cover because of the positions they occupy.

In addition to this, persons who are believed to be under threat also receive security cover.

In India, the category covers are: X, Y, Y-plus, Z, Z-plus, and SPG (Special Protection Group).

The SPG cover is meant only for the prime minister and his immediate family.

For those in the X Category, the protectee gets one gunman. Protectees in the Y category has one gunman for mobile security, and one (plus four on rotation) for static security.

Those in the Y-plus category, receive the cover of two gunmen (plus four on rotation) for mobile security, and one (plus four on rotation) for residence security, whereas those in the Z category has six gunmen for mobile security and two (plus 8) for residence security.

People in the Z-plus category get 10 security personnel for mobile security, and two (plus 8) for residence security.

It has been reported that the Z+ level of security is provided by National Security Guard commandos whereas the other category of security is provided by the Delhi police or the ITBP or CRPF personnel.

Owaisi incident

On Thursday, while returning to New Delhi from Uttar Pradesh after attending election-related events, shots were fired at the car belonging to Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

News agency PTI reported that the Owaisi's vehicle was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place around 6 pm.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

The Hapur Police has arrested two people for the firing.

An NDTV report identified the accused as Sachin, a resident of Noida who has an earlier attempt to murder case against him, and Shubham, a farmer from Saharanpur who does not have a criminal record.

Following the incident, the Centre has now accorded the Hyderabad MP with Z category security.

However, an IndiaToday report stated that Owaisi said that he has never sought security cover and he never would, because it is the government's responsibility to protect his life.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.