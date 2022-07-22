India

Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi urges Indians to hoist Tricolour as he recalls struggle for freedom

While PM Modi urged citizens to hoist and display Tricolour in homes from August 13 to 15 to for a deepening of connect with the national flag, he paid homage to freedom fighters on 22 July when in 1947 India’s national flag was adopted

FP Staff July 22, 2022 09:42:57 IST
Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi urges Indians to hoist Tricolour as he recalls struggle for freedom

Representational image. PTI

The Culture Ministry is going to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign this month, marking India's 75th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that 22 July, 1947, has a special relevance in the history of India as the National Flag was adopted.

He also recalled the courage and the efforts of everyone who had a dream of a flag for a free India. He reiterated the commitment to build the India they would’ve dreamt of.

Modi also stated that the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement will be strengthened during the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He asked the people of India to hoist the Tricolour flag or to display it in our homes between 13-15 August.

The central government announced the ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’ campaign under which it has asked people to hoist the national flag over their houses on 15 August.

The campaign has been launched as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where India is celebrating and commemorating of 75 years independence.

In a statement, the government said, “Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.”

The government added that the idea of a flag being unfurled at each home would invoke feelings of patriotism in the hearts of people and also promote awareness about the national flag.

To kick start the campaign, the government has decided not to distribute any of the national flags. Instead, it has asked the people to buy it so that they will have a sense of pride in the nation.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 22, 2022 09:42:57 IST

TAGS:

also read

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over price rise and GST hike, says running away from discussion 'unparliamentary'
Politics

Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over price rise and GST hike, says running away from discussion 'unparliamentary'

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over price rise and GST hike and alleged that it is 'unparliamentary' on the part of the Prime Minister to not answer questions and run away from a discussion in Parliament.

BJP banking on PM Modi's popularity as it has nothing to show: Himachal Congress president
India

BJP banking on PM Modi's popularity as it has nothing to show: Himachal Congress president

Congress claimed that the days of the BJP government in the state are numbered as people are highly upset with its dismal performance

Short-cut politics based on populist measures can destroy nation: PM Modi
Politics

Short-cut politics based on populist measures can destroy nation: PM Modi

Addressing a rally of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is no alternative for hard work