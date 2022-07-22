Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi urges Indians to hoist Tricolour as he recalls struggle for freedom

While PM Modi urged citizens to hoist and display Tricolour in homes from August 13 to 15 to for a deepening of connect with the national flag, he paid homage to freedom fighters on 22 July when in 1947 India’s national flag was adopted

The Culture Ministry is going to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign this month, marking India's 75th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that 22 July, 1947, has a special relevance in the history of India as the National Flag was adopted.

Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. pic.twitter.com/qseNetQn4W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

He also recalled the courage and the efforts of everyone who had a dream of a flag for a free India. He reiterated the commitment to build the India they would’ve dreamt of.

Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams. pic.twitter.com/fRcAMVHV9F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

Modi also stated that the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement will be strengthened during the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He asked the people of India to hoist the Tricolour flag or to display it in our homes between 13-15 August.

This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag. https://t.co/w36PqW4YV3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

The central government announced the ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’ campaign under which it has asked people to hoist the national flag over their houses on 15 August.

The campaign has been launched as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where India is celebrating and commemorating of 75 years independence.

In a statement, the government said, “Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.”

The government added that the idea of a flag being unfurled at each home would invoke feelings of patriotism in the hearts of people and also promote awareness about the national flag.

To kick start the campaign, the government has decided not to distribute any of the national flags. Instead, it has asked the people to buy it so that they will have a sense of pride in the nation.

