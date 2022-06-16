Explained: Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’ campaign that will see a Tricolour on every house on 15 August

The idea of people hoisting the national flag is part of the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of independence. The government said that this move would invoke feelings of patriotism in the hearts of people

Come 15 August, houses across the country will have the national flag unfurled, if the Centre’s plan goes ahead.

The central government on Wednesday announced the ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’ campaign under which it has asked people to hoist the national flag over their houses on 15 August.

The campaign has been launched as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where India is celebrating and commemorating of 75 years independence.

Here’s all we know about this campaign and also the rules that one must follow while hoisting the Tiranga.

About 'Har Ghar Jhanda' campaign

The government has urged people to hoist the national flag at their residences, colleges, and offices and other spaces where they spend even a little time of their life.

The culture ministry has also asked people to sing the national anthem with their family members to mark the celebration of Independence Day on 15 August.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also announced that arrangements are being made to hoist the Tricolour at about 2,000 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments across the country to mark the day.

In a statement, the government said, “Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.”

The government added that the idea of a flag being unfurled at each home would invoke feelings of patriotism in the hearts of people and also promote awareness about the national flag.

To kick start the campaign, the government has decided not to distribute any of the national flags. Instead, it has asked the people to buy it so that they will have a sense of pride in the nation.

Wavin' flag

As the Centre gears up for 15 August and hopes to see the Tiranga unfurled at every hour, there are some rule and guidelines that need to be followed, as laid down by the Flag Code of India, 2002.

Prior to this, the rules for the display of the national flag were governed by the provisions of The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 and The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The 2002 code allows unrestricted display of the Tricolour as long as the honour and dignity of the flag is being respected.

According to the rules, the tricolour cannot be used for commercial purposes, and cannot be dipped in salute to any person or thing.

It further states that whenever the flag is displayed, it should be distinctly placed and should “occupy the position of honour”. Among the things which are not allowed is putting up a damaged or dishevelled flag, flying the tricolour from a single masthead simultaneously with other flags, and no other object, including flowers or garlands, or flag should be placed on the same height beside the tricolour or above it.

Moreover, the Tricolour should always be hoisted from sunrise to sunset.

Interestingly, the flag code also states that the tricolour can be of nine standard dimensions and should always be made of hand-spun and hand-woven wool or cotton or silk khadi bunting.

The code also states that those found insulting the Tiranga can be charged with a prison term of up to three years and a fine at the instance of the first offence.



