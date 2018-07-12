'Happiness curriculum' introduced in over 1,000 Delhi govt schools for eight lakh students between Nursery and Class 8

Students of Delhi government schools will henceforth have a 45-minute-long period just to focus on how to stay happy. The Delhi government on Thursday formally introduced a 'happiness' period in state-run schools from Thursday, with a special five-minute session of meditation practice.

The curriculum, with a focus on meditation and mental exercise, is designed with the aim to make students not only good humans who will spread happiness but also relaxed professionals who will not indulge in corruption. The daily Happiness Class, which will last for 45 minutes, will include mindfulness practice, gratitude, morals and value-based stories and activities.

The curriculum has been launched for over 1,000 government schools and will help improve the lives of about eight lakh students studying between Nursery and Class 8.

Following the launch of the programme, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The effect of this involving 10 lakh students and around 50,000 teachers can be imagined. It is our belief that the modern day problems like terrorism, corruption and pollution can be solved through schools and a human-centric education."

Earlier, Sisodia, who is also in-charge of the Education Department, hsaid the levels of happiness and well-being are going down while stress, anxiety and depression are increasing.

"It is going to be the most important development in the education system with focus on good mental health, character and resilience. It will address the ever-growing concern levels of happiness and well-being," Sisodia told the press on 2 July, when the programme was first unveiled in the state capital by the Dalai Lama.

"A child's mental well-being is important. Happier children learn more, cope better and are much more likely to make the most of their potential," he added. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it a "landmark day" which will "completely transform the modern education system".

"This should have been done 100-150 years ago. We forgot the real meaning of education. Our education system only generates clerks and failed in making kids better humans," he said.

The Tibetan spiritual leader also lauded the programme and said that India is the only country that can bring together modern education and ancient Indian knowledge, and such an inclusive module at schools will help "deal with the destructive emotions in the world."

Congratulating the Delhi government for its initiative to include 'Happiness curriculum' in its schools, the Dalai Lama said: "Only India has the ability to combine modern education with ancient knowledge which is necessary for the fulfillment of human emotions."

He said such a combination will pave way for physical and mental well being, solving troubles caused due to negative and destructive emotions like anger, hatred and jealousy.

The programme is the latest in a series of educational reforms brought in by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the Union Territory. Recently, a parents' satisfaction survey conducted by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) said governments of other states too must follow the precedent set by the Delhi government and allocate huge chunks of funds to reform the education system.

"The state governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Rajasthan having thirteen, seven and two districts that, along with NCT of Delhi, make up the NCR, must take a cue from Delhi government and allocate large chunk of their budget to education," the survey conducted by the ASSOCHAM and Social Development Foundation (ASDF) stated.

The industry body interacted with about 3,250 parents in districts falling in NCR whose children are studying in local government schools. The survey was conducted during summer holidays in May-June to ascertain the views of people in general about their level of satisfaction in government schools of their respective districts.

"Almost all the parents were of the view that Delhi government is doing a commendable job for bringing overall improvement in the school education as every parent wants schools with a good amount of facilities in their own area. Many of them said that through various media reports and views of their relatives and known people they have learnt about Delhi government model of schools that have undergone a metamorphosis of late," the survey said.

With inputs from agencies