Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Modi says Hindu God 'inspires people to overcome crisis'; Amitabh Bachchan, Kejriwal extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people on Hanuman Jayanti, saying in his tweet that Lord Hanuman is a symbol of devotion, strength, dedication and discipline - things that inspire people to face every crisis and overcome them.

हनुमान जयंती के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भक्ति, शक्ति, समर्पण और अनुशासन के प्रतीक पवनपुत्र का जीवन हमें हर संकट का सामना करने और उससे पार पाने की प्रेरणा देता है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. The festival falls on full moon day (purnima) during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar and this year, Hanuman Jayanti is on April 8.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished the people saying that with the blessings of Lord Hanuman, he hopes humanity will soon get an antidote like the 'sanjeevani' to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

हनुमान जी के सभी भक्तों को हनुमान जयंती के अवसर पर ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ। हनुमान जी के आशीर्वाद से मनुष्य जाती को बहुत ही जल्द कोरोना के इलाज में प्रभावी "संजीवनी" मिलेगी — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans with a line from the Hanuman Chalisa.

T 3495 - जय हनुमान ज्ञान गुण सागर ; जय कपीश तिहूँ लोक उजागर pic.twitter.com/cDHHtwxNwj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2020

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar shared an audio clip of Hanuman Chalisa sung by her.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wished everyone strength, courage, determination and faith on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that Lord Hanuman is a source of immense wisdom and strength and is the one who dispels all fears.

Greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti. Lord Hanuman is a source of immense wisdom, strength and one who dispels all fears. May he protects all and may his blessings be upon us. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 8, 2020

Here are the wishes from other eminent personalities on Hanuman Jayanti:

Warm greetings on the pious occasion of #HanumanJayanti.

May Lord Hanuman give us the strength to deal with every obstacle in life.. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 8, 2020

In these uncertain times, may the lord bless you with peace and good health. I wish and hope we tide over this soon and stronger🙏🏻 #stayhome #HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/puQZnJ5lC6 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 8, 2020

Happy #HanumanJayanti.

It's timely and good to pay tribute to someone who moved mountains to ensure prompt delivery of medicines. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 8, 2020

