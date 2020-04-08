You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Modi says Hindu God 'inspires people to overcome crisis'; Amitabh Bachchan, Kejriwal extend greetings

India FP Trending Apr 08, 2020 15:57:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people on Hanuman Jayanti, saying in his tweet that Lord Hanuman is a symbol of devotion, strength, dedication and discipline - things that inspire people to face every crisis and overcome them.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. The festival falls on full moon day (purnima) during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar and this year, Hanuman Jayanti is on April 8.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished the people saying that with the blessings of Lord Hanuman, he hopes humanity will soon get an antidote like the 'sanjeevani' to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans with a line from the Hanuman Chalisa.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar shared an audio clip of Hanuman Chalisa sung by her.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wished everyone strength, courage, determination and faith on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted that Lord Hanuman is a source of immense wisdom and strength and is the one who dispels all fears.

Here are the wishes from other eminent personalities on Hanuman Jayanti:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 15:57:03 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

COVID-19 India Roundup: 354 new cases and 8 deaths reported, 11,795 more tests conducted and action plan for hospitals announced

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 08 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 08 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres