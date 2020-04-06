Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Date, time and significance of festival which celebrates Lord Hanuman's birth

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman who is also considered to be one of the incarnations of Lord Shiva. It is celebrated on purnima (full moon day) during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year Hanuman Jayanti is on Wednesday, 8 April.

According to Hindu mythology, Hanuman’s father is Kesari and mother Anjani. He was born to the couple after years of penance. Hanuman is known for having mastered the four Vedas and is considered to be a wise and powerful Hindu god.

Lord Hanuman is called by different names by his followers such as bajrangbali, sankatmochan, dukhbhanjan, maruti Mandan and Anjaneya.

Day and date of Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Wednesday, 8 April

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Puja timing: According to Drik Panchang, following are the timings for Hanuman Jayanti 2020

Purnima Tithi begins: 12:01 pm on 7 April

Purnima Tithi ends: 8:04 am on 8 April

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, people wake up early, take bath and worship Lord Hanuman. They perform puja by reading Hanuman Chalisa and singing devotional songs. People offer sweets, flowers, food to Lord Hanuman.

While Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in the Chaitra month in most Indian states, in Kerala and Tamil Nadu it is observed between December and January.

