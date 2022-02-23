'Haan Doobey': Mumbai Police's cyber safety tip with twist on 'Gehraiyaan' song; check post here

Referring the track 'Doobey' from actor Deepika Padukone's recent release 'Gehraiyaan', the department stated that people would lose their money if they shared their OTP with anyone else

Mumbai Police is never behind in sending out messages about public safety using social media trends. The department has once again excelled in this endeavour, using a popular track from the Deepika Padukone's recent release Gehraiyaan to make a 'deep' point about cyber safety.

In a social media post on 22 February, the Mumbai Police cautioned people against sharing their one-time password for any financial transaction.

Referencing the track Doobey from Gehraiyaan, the department stated that people would lose their money if they shared their OTP with anyone else.

"Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe," was the caption of the viral tweet.

Since it was posted, the tweet has received over 1,300 likes till date. On Instagram, the post garnered over 41,000 likes. Several people appreciated Mumbai Police’s witty post, including OAFF, who composed the music of Gehraiyaan.

Many people found the message creative and funny.

Others posted hilarious situations where the song’s lyrics would fit in.

Many internet users praised the campaign undertaken by Mumbai Police to make people aware about cyber fraud.

Some people even jokingly asked the department if they were also promoting Gehraiyaan and its music.

Aap log bhi gane ka promotion karte ho kya😂 — Nitesh (@Nitesh86037559) February 22, 2022

In view of Cyber Safety week being observed by the department this week, Mumbai Police also posted a hilarious graphic, advising users to set strong passwords for all their online accounts.

This is not the first time Mumbai Police has earned praise on social media for its unique social media posts. The ‘Meme Police’ as it is fondly called by some social media users has always stayed on top of trends while issuing messages about public safety and law and order.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day this year, the Mumbai Police posted a quirky message regarding wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The viral post featured lines from popular Bollywood films such as Maine Pyar Kiya and Umrao Jaan.

The department had also shared multiple images last month amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, reminding users about how to wear face masks properly.

