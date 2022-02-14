Mumbai Police shares 'golden rules' on Valentine’s Day amid COVID, post goes viral

Mumbai Police put up some images that represented conversations between a troubled heart and a mask where the mask is one's 'true love'

When it comes to amplifying awareness in quirky ways, Mumbai Police been miles ahead in terms of social media posts. The city police department has been winning hearts on the internet with its yet another 'golden rules' post.

As it is Valentine’s Day, the Mumbai Police has come up with this idea in regards to spreading awareness about wearing masks. The department has shared a post in connection with one's true love, which is a mask. The post is sure to leave you chuckling and your head nodding in agreement.

Taking to their social media accounts, the Mumbai Police put up some images that represented conversations between a 'mushkil dil' (troubled heart) and a mask. The lines used in the chat are from popular Bollywood songs. The cops, however, has added a little twist to them and they are all about wearing a mask outdoor.

“Dil Deewana Bin Mask Ke Maanena, Yeh Pagla Hai, Samjhaane Se Samjhe Na” reads one of the posts. This line is taken from actor Salman Khan’s 1989 song Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke from the movie Maine Pyar Kiya.

The other on the list comes from veteran actor Rekha’s 1981 hit movie Umrao Jaan song Dil Cheez Kya Hai. The post reads as “Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Aap Meri Jaan Lijiye, Bas Ek Baar Mask Pehen Lijiye.” There are two more images with the similar idea of such creativity.

While sharing the post, Mumbai Police wrote “Dil Diyan Gallan!” along with a hashtag #HappyValentinesDay.

Check out the post here:

https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice/status/1493065205550510081

Let us know your thoughts on this unique post shared by Mumbai Police on Valentine’s Day.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.