Gyanvapi Mosque row: Supreme Court transfers case to Varanasi district judge

The apex court also said that 'selective leaks' of the survey report to the press must stop

The Supreme Court on Friday transferred the Gyanvapi mosque case to the district court in Varanasi.

The apex court said that the case will be heard by an "experienced judge" in Uttar Pradesh.

The court which was hearing a petition challenging the filming of the mosque added that "selective leaks" to the press must stop.

"Things being leaked into the press. It was to be submitted in Court. Court has to open it," NDTV quoted Justice DY Chandrachud as saying.

According to India Today, the Muslim side told the court that the mosque survey report was "selectively leaked" to the public.

Notably, the SC extended an interim order it passed earlier this week.

On 17 May, the apex court directed the Varanasi District Magistrate to protect the spot where a Shivling is said to have been found during the mosque survey.

It added that Muslims be allowed to pray there.

The Gyanvapi Mosque

The structure was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1699. It is located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Over the years, several petitions have been filed claiming that the mosque was built by demolishing parts of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

With inputs from agencies

