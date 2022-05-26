Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court adjourns hearing on Muslim side's plea till 30 May

The petition by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque is seeking the rejection of a plea by five Hindu women who have demanded access to the mosque complex

A Varanasi court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the Muslim side's plea till 30 May.

"The Muslim side started their arguments but they could not be completed today. So, the arguments would continue at 2 pm on Monday," Zee News quoted the Hindu's Vishnu Jain, Hindu side's lawyer as saying.

The petition by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque is seeking the rejection of a plea by five Hindu women who have demanded access to the mosque complex.

On 24 May, the court gave one week’s time to both the Hindu and Muslim sides to file their objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises.

The Gyanvapi Mosque

The structure was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1699. It is located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Over the years, several petitions have been filed claiming that the mosque was built by demolishing parts of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

