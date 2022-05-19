Gyanvapi mosque case: SC adjourns hearing till 3 pm tomorrow, asks Varanasi court not to hold proceedings or pass order today

A Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha acceded to the request by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain to defer the hearing on Gyanvapi mosque case till Friday

The Supreme Court Thursday adjourned the hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque case and posted it for Friday 3 pm after the counsel for Hindu parties sought deferment.

A three-judge bench will be hearing the matter on Friday.

The apex court also directed the trail court in Varanasi not to hold proceedings or pass order on Friday. A trial court, hearing a petition by five Hindu women who claim there are idols of Hindu Gods and goddesses in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, was scheduled to hear the case at 2 pm.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha acceded to the request by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain to defer the hearing till Friday and said, "It has been prayed by petitioners that proceedings before trial court should not proceed and Mr Jain agrees. We accordingly direct trial court to strictly act according to the arrangement as here and it should desist from passing any orders."

Senior Counsel Huzefa Ahmadi appearing for Muslim party, during the hearing on Thursday, told the Supreme Court that proceedings before trial court are going on and an application has now been filed to demolish a wall near the Wazu Khana.

Don't Miss: Gyanvapi mosque: Sculptures of gods, Sheshnag found in premises during survey, says advocate Ajay Mishra in report

"There are applications now for sealing other mosques," Ahmadi said.

"Mr Jain please inform your local counsel there not to proceed. The trial judge does not have a ticker tape there (laughs)," Justice Chandrachud said.

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court permitting a court commissioner appointed by a civil court in Varanasi to inspect and conduct videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

A court-appointed commission which had asked to conduct a survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque, filed a sealed report in a Varanasi court on Wednesday. The survey was conducted on 14, 15 and 16 May, 2022.

Also Read: Gyanvapi mosque case: Survey report submitted to Varanasi court

After the last day of survey was concluded, the local court had passed an order of sealing of the mosque premises after counsel for the Hindu side, Harishankar Jain said that a "big shivling" was found in Wazu Khana of the masjid.

Meanwhile, a commission appointed by the local court in Varanasi submitted its report on Thursday. Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the report of the survey work carried out on May 14, 15 and 16 in the court of the District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar.

Also, Ajay Mishra, who was removed by the court as the advocate commissioner, file a report late Wednesday evening on the survey conducted by him on 6 and 7 May.

After removing Mishra on Tuesday, the court had appointed Vishal Singh as the special advocate commissioner and Ajay Pratap Singh as the assistant advocate commissioner.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.