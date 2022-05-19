Gyanvapi mosque: Sculptures of gods, Sheshnag found in premises during survey, says advocate Ajay Mishra in report

Gyanvapi Mosque survey report has been submitted to the Supreme Court on Thursday in a sealed cover. The report of the videography survey has been formed by court commissioner Ajay Mishra, who has now been sacked by a court in Varanasi for 'leaking' details

Gyanvapi mosque survey report has been submitted in the Supreme Court on Thursday in a sealed cover by the court-appointed special assistant commissioner, Vishal Singh as the apex body begins to hear the case.

The report of the videography survey has been formed by court commissioner Ajay Mishra who has now been sacked by a court in Varanasi for "leaking" details about the findings.

During the videography survey, several sculptures of gods and goddesses along with other structures related to Hindu belief were seen in the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

Here's what the videography survey report submitted to court by Ajay Mishra team said:

- The first day of the survey was 6 May, 2022. The survey of the Gyanvapi mosque started at 3:30 pm and continued till 5:45 pm. On that day, the team, during the survey, inspected various areas with the mosque premises and barricaded the main areas

- On the first day of the survey, outside the barricades at the corner of north to south wall of the premises, debris of old temple was recovered which had engravings of Hindu god and goddesses and other religious symbols

- In the engravings on stones, found in debris, there were clear carvings of lotus flower and other designs

- Videography of all the things found on first day of the survey was done

- Walking from north to south in the premises, a portion in the middle stone have sculptures stone of Sheshnag and "Nag phan" like patterns were seen. All the slabs seemed to be part of a big edifice

- There was also prominent carvings engraved on in "sinduri" red colour

- There was also a slab of tone that has carvings of four idols and were in red colour. The fourth carving with Sindoori mark and 'Choukhat' appeared to be an idol of Sringar Gauri

- A triangular thing used to lite diyas was also found in the premises in which flowers were kept. It has a round, circular pattern at the base

- There was also a carving of three lines in red colour seen during the videography survey

- The stone and slabs which have been videographed during the survey appeared to be there in the mosque premises for a long time and if any one will see it for the first time, it would appear that they were debris of a big construction that was demolished

The Varanasi court-appointed commission which conducted the survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex is expected to submit its report on Thursday after it has sought a two-day extension.

The three-day court-monitored videography survey of Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday.

The Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya on Monday claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found "conclusive evidence".

After the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, "to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place."

