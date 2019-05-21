Gujarat GSEB 10th SSC Result 2019 Declared Updates: Surat top-scoring district with 79.63%, Chhota Udaipur worst performer with 46.39%

Gujarat GSEB 10th SSC Result 2019 Declared LATEST Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results of the Class 10 examination (regular and Sanskrit) today (Monday, 21 May). The Class 10 results will be available on its official website gseb.org.

This year, of the 8,28,944 students who registered for the GSEB Class 10 exams, 8,22,823 appeared, with 5,55,1023 students actually passing the exam successfully. The overall pass percentage recorded by Class 10 students in 2019 GSEB SSC exams is 66.97 percent. Among districts, once again, Surat registered the highest pass percentage of 79.63 percent. Whereas, Chota Udaipur got the all-time low pass percentage of 46.39 percent.

Girls have outscored boys in Gujarat board Class 10 exams with an overall pass percentage of 72.64 percent, while the figure stood at 62.83 percent for boys.

Students who appeared for 2019 GSEB Class 10 board examinations will be able to obtain their marksheets between from 11 am to 2 pm at respective district examination centres ​on today. All principals are requested to collect marksheets from concerned authorities.

This year, approximately 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board examination, which was conducted between 7 March and 19 March at more than 1,500 centres across the state.

According to the board, the authorised representatives of schools will be able to collect the original marksheets between 11 am and 4 pm at designated centres.

Students can check the GSEB SSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website – gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom

Step 3: Click on ‘SSC result 2019’

Step 4: Login using required details

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference

The Gujarat Board released the GSEB 12th science result 2019 and GUJCET Result 2019 on 9 May. However, the schedule for GSEB 12th Commerce and Arts results is yet to be announced.

The GSEB SSC Class 10 results can also be accessed at these third-party websites – examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The overall pass percentage recorded in 2018 GSEB Class 10 board examinations was 67.5 percent, the results of which were declared on 28 May.

