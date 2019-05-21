Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 Declared: Alternative platforms to check madhyamik science results if official SSC website is down

Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results of the Class 10 science examinations today (Tuesday, 21 May) on its official website gseb.org.

The official website is likely to experience extremely high volume of traffic, causing difficulties logging in. In the event that the GSEB website is down after the results are released, students can access alternative options to check their scores.

In case students find it difficult to access the official website, they can log on to alternative platforms such as examresults.net to check their Class 10 scores.

Follow LIVE updates here

How to check Gujarat Class 10 result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Gujarat in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Gujarat Board SSC Exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Gujarat Board SSC Examination 2019 result

The Class 10 examinations were held between 7 and 19 March. Around 11 lakh students appeared for the examination held at more than 1,500 centres. Students who appeared for the GSEB SSC exams 2019 can also visit indiaresults.com and results.nic.in to check their results.

Steps to check Gujarat madhyamik (SSC) result on indiaresults.com:



Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Gujarat in the list of the states or type the URL gujarat.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter.

Step 3: Look for the link which says "Gujarat State Secondary and Higher Sec Education Board" with "SSC Examination Result 2019" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result

Students can also check their results right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.