Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 declared: 66.97% students pass Class 10 science board exams; girls outperform boys by 9.81%

Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the Class 10 science results today (21 May) on the official website gseb.org. Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 66.97 percent in the 2019 GSEB SSC science exams.

Of the 8,28,944 students who registered for the GSEB Class 10 exams, 8,22,823 appeared for them and 5,55,1023 students passed the science exams successfully. Girls outscored boys with an overall pass percentage of 72.64 percent against 62.83 percent.

Among districts, Surat, once again, registered the highest pass percentage of 79.63 percent. Chota Udaipur fared its worst, at 46.39 percent.

The Gujarat board held the Class 10 science, arts and commerce exams between 7 and 19 March.

In 2018, GSEB had declared the Class 10 results on 28 May on its official website. The pass percentage in 2018 was 67.5 percent, lesser than 68.4 percent pass percentage in the year 2017.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their GSEB Class 10 scores on results.gov.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Students can check the GSEB SSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on ‘SSC result 2019’.

Step 4: Login using required details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

