Google is just Narada, says Vijay Rupani, days after Biplab Kumar Deb's 'internet during Mahabharata' remark

In less than two weeks after a BJP chief minister espoused a theory that the internet was invented back in the time of the Mahabharata, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday drew a parallel between Google and the sage Narada from Indian mythology.

Rupani said that Narada had all the information in the world, similar to how the search engine giant functions today. He made the remarks at the 'Devrshi Narad Jayanti' in Ahmedabad. The event was conducted by Vishwa Samvad Kendra, the media wing of the RSS, reported India Today.

"This is relevant in today's time that Narad was a man of information; who had information of the whole world he acted on these information collecting information was his dharma for the betterment of the humankind, and it is very much required," the report quotes Rupani as saying.

“Google is the source of information just like Narada, because he knew everything happening in the world," another report quote the Gujarat chief minister as saying. The sage Narada, who appears in the Ramayana and Mahabharata, is known to spread news around the universe.

Rupani's comments came a day after Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb that educated youths set up paan shops instead of "running after political parties for several years to get a government job and waste vital time in their lives".

On Thursday, the chief minister questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as "Miss World" in 1997 and alleged that international beauty contests were a farce. Deb, an arts graduate, had earlier claimed that internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharata, drawing criticism from Twitterati, intellectuals and his political adversaries.

With inputs from PTI