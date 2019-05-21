Goa SSC Result 2019 Declared Updates: 98 schools secure 100% with all Class 10 students passing exams

Goa Board Class 10th GBSHSE SSC result 2019 Date and Time Latest and Updates: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the results of Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations today (Tuesday, 21 May) at 11.30 am. The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 92.47 percent.
This year, girls outperformed boys in the Class 10 board exams by a small margin of 0.13 percent. While 92.64 percent of girls cleared the Goa Class 10 exams, 92.31 percent of boys passed. Around 98 schools registered a pass percentage of full 100 percent in Goa Class 10 board examination. Of these 31 are government schools.
Salcete district had the highest number of such well performing schools at 15 followed by Ponda (13), Pernem (12), Bardez and Tiswadi (10). Panaji recorded the lowest pass percentage of 85.87 percent,
Once the results are declared, candidates can check their scores on the GBSHSE official website – gbshse.org.
A total of 18,726 students appeared for the Goa board Class 10 examination at 28 centres across the state. The Goa board SSC examinations were conducted from 2 to 23 April.
Steps to check GBSHSE Class 10 results on official website:
Step 1: Visit official website – gbshse.org
Step 2: Click on the results link
Step 3: Enter your details and press sumbit
Step 4: View your result
Step 5: Download and printout for future reference
In 2018, the overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 10 examination was 89.64 percent. Out of 20,238 students who appeared, 18,142 had passed the Class 10 examination. De Sousa John had bagged the first rank by scoring 581 marks.
Meanwhile, GBSHSE declared the Class 12 results on 30 April. The overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 12 examination 2019 is 89.59 percent. In GBSHSE, Class 12 examination, 40 percent of the students scored in the range of 60-74 percent. The pass percentage of commerce stream is 91.86 percent, 91.76 percent cleared in science stream, 87.73 percent cleared in arts stream, and 84.45 percent of students passed in the vocational stream.
