Goa Board declares SSC result 2019; 92.47% students clear GBSHSE Class 10 exams, highest recorded pass percentage in state

Goa Board SSC result 2019 Declared | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the Class 10 (SSC) results today (21 May). Students can check their scores on the board's official website gbshse.org and download their scorecard.

The pass percentage for the Class 10 exams this year is 92.47 percent — the highest overall pass percentage for Class 10 students in Goa's history. While 92.64 percent girls passed the GBSHSE SSC exams, 92.31 percent boys cleared the board exams.

A total of 18,726 students appeared for the Goa board Class 10 examination at 28 centres across the state from 2 to 23 April.

Here is how to check you result for GBSHSE Class 10 exam:

Step 1: Visit gbshse.org

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Enter your details and press sumbit

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and printout for future reference

Last year, the overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 10 examination was 89.64 percent. Out of 20,238 students who appeared, 18,142 had cleared the Class 10 2018 examination. De Sousa John had bagged the first rank by scoring 581 marks.

GBSHSE declared the Class 12 results on 30 April. The overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 12 examination 2019 is 89.59 percent. In GBSHSE, Class 12 examination, 40 percent of the students scored in the range of 60-74 percent. The pass percentage of commerce stream is 91.86 percent, 91.76 percent cleared in science stream, 87.73 percent cleared in arts stream, and 84.45 percent of students passed in the vocational stream.

