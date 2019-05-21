Goa Board SSC result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check scores if official website gbshse.org is unreachable

Goa Board SSC result 2019 Declared | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Class 10 (SSC) results on its official website gbshse.org.

A total of 18,726 students appeared for the Goa board Class 10 exams at 28 centres across the state. With this many students checking the official website for their results, it may slow down or become temporary unreachable due to heavy traffic. In that situation, students can try alternative platforms to check their results.

Some of the alternative platforms where the Goa SSC Results 2019 will be made available are www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

How to check Goa SSC Results 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Goa in the list of the states or access the link directly here

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Class 10 Results Click Here"

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Gujarat Board SSC Examination 2019 result

Steps to check Goa SSC result 2019 on indiaresults.com:



Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Gujarat in the list of the states or type the URL goa.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Goa Board of Sec & Higher Sec Education" with "SSC (Std 10th) Examination" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result

Last year, the overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 10 students was 89.64 percent. Of the 20,238 students who appeared for the exams, 18,142 had cleared them. De Sousa John had bagged the first rank with 581 marks.

GBSHSE declared the Class 12 results on 30 April. The overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 12 examination 2019 is 89.59 percent. In GBSHSE, Class 12 examination, 40 percent of the students scored in the range of 60-74 percent. The pass percentage of commerce stream is 91.86 percent, 91.76 percent cleared in science stream, 87.73 percent cleared in arts stream, and 84.45 percent of students passed in the vocational stream.

