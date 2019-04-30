Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 Declared Updates: Commerce stream fares best with 91.86% pass percentage, science close second with 91.76%

Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 Latest updates | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the Goa Board Class 12 or HSSC result today (Tuesday, 30 April). The results were announced at 11 am on the official website – gbshse.org.
Of the 17,893 students who appeared for the exams, 15,187 passed and 2,210 failed, bringing an overall pass percentage of 89.59 percent. The pass percentage in 2018 was 85.53 percent.
Commerce students fared the best with a pass percentage of 91.86 percent. Science stream came in second with a pass percentage of 91.76 percent. Arts stream took the third position at 87.73 percent. For vocational stream, the pass percentage was at 84.45 percent.
For the Goa board's Class 12 exam, out of 7, 985 boys who appeared for the exam, 6, 940 of them passed with a pass percentage of 86.91 percent. 8447 girls out of 8967 cleared the HSSC exam with a pass percentage of 91.97 percent.
Candidates can get their results through SMS and e-mail by completing the pre-registration process for the board results on the GBSHSE website.
The Goa board Class 12 examination was held between 28 February and 26 March. Nearly 18,000 candidates appeared for the HSSC examination this year.
Steps to check your Goa Board HSSC Result:
Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.org
Step 2: Click on the link 'GBSHSE 12th Result 2019'
Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'
Step 4: Enter the necessary details. Your results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC result and take a print out for future reference
Candidates can also check their Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 through SMS. They are required to complete the 'pre-register for board result' process in the official website. Once the correct details are entered, students will receive the Goa Board HSSC Result as a SMS and an email at their registered phone number and email ids.
They can also SMS 'RESULTGOA12 ROLLNO' and send it to 56263 to get their scores.
Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 13:02:50 IST
