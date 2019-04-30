Goa HSSC Result 2019 declared: 89.59% Class 12 students pass, up from 85.53% in 2018; 2,210 12th candidates failed

Goa HSSC Result 2019 declared | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the Class 12 results on Tuesday on the official website gbshse.org. Of the 17,893 students who appeared for the exams, 15,187 passed and 2,210 failed, bringing an overall pass percentage of 89.59 percent.

The Class 12 exams were held between 28 February and 26 March. The banking, logic, computer science and co-operation exams were postponed due to the demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

In 2018, GBSHSE had declared the Class 12 results on 28 April on its official website. The pass percentage in 2018 was 85.53 percent. Of the 17,739 students who appeared for the exam, 15,172 cleared it. The highest pass percentage registered was in the commerce stream at 90.58 percent.

Of the candidates who registered last year, 4,321 were arts students, 5,595 commerce candidates, 5,728 science candidates and 2,855 were vocational candidates. The total number of girls who appeared was 9,667 while 8,832 boys appeared for the GBSHSE 2018.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their HSSC Class 12 scores at results.nic.in and examresults.net.

Steps to check your Goa Board HSSC Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.org

Step 2: Click on the link 'GBSHSE 12th Result 2019'

Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'

Step 4: Enter the necessary details. Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC result and take a print out for future reference

The GBSHSE will also conduct the supplementary examinations for those candidates who do not qualify. The details related to this will be posted on the official website soon.

