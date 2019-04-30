Goa HSSC Result 2019 declared: Alternative ways to check Goa board Class 12 scores if official website gbshse.org is slow

Goa HSSC Result 2019 declared | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Class 12 results on its official website – gbshse.org.

However, chances are that the site may slow down due to the immense online traffic. In case this happens, students must not panic. We have listed down alternative ways to check the HSSC Class 12 results. Candidates can visit examresults.net to access their scores or get it delived on their phone via SMS.

Following are the basic steps on how you can check your HSSC Class 12 score on examresults.net:

Step 1 - Go to the examresults.net. Select Goa among the states listed on the home page or simply click here.

Step 2 - Click on the link 'GBSHSE Class 12 result 2019'

Step 3 - Input the necessary details like your hall ticket number, date of birth and press Submit

Step 4 - The result will appear on your screen. Download it for future reference.

For those who are unable to access the results via the Internet, can send a text message in the format — RESULTGOA12<space>ROLLNO — to 56263 to get their result delivered on their mobile phones. However, to get the results via SMS, candidates are required to complete the 'pre-register for board result' procedure on the official website.

The Goa Board Class 12 examination was conducted by the GBSHSE from 28 February to 26 March. The banking, logic, computer science and co-operation were postponed due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar, reports News18.

