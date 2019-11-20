'Give her a badge and a designation': Twitter responds to video of abandoned dog helping Railway Police catch violators at Chennai station

An abandoned dog at a Chennai railway station is now reportedly helping the police catch hold of people who break the law. The video of the dog that apparently responds to the name Chinnaponnu was first shared by the Ministry of Railways on Sunday and has since gone viral.

This dog is said to have been abandoned at the station nearly two years ago but is now helping officials of Railway Protection Force at the Park Town MRTS station in Chennai.

The video shared shows the dog barking at passengers travelling on the footboard of a train or crossing railway tracks.

Chinnaponnu, a dog, who was abandoned at station two years ago is seriously offering her services in assisting RPF in warning passengers illegally crossing the track and travelling on footboard at Chennai Railway station. pic.twitter.com/ub2gMXNB2t — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Twitter took notice of the video, which went viral within hours of being shared. A user at the microblogging site said, "Please make her a part of the RPF team Officially. It's a humble request. She deserves nutritious meal daily," while another person said, "She should start biting the violators so people take her seriously.."

Check out some reactions to the post:

Give her a badge and a designation. — Rameez (@Sychlops) November 17, 2019

She should start biting the violators so people take her seriously.. — Varun Athreya (@arvarun2009) November 18, 2019

Please make her a part of the RPF team Officially. It's a humble request. She deserves nutritious meal daily.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Vikash Kumar (@Vikuim) November 17, 2019

Thanks for sharing this delightful story. Love it and hope it is taken care of well — Latekitty (@Latekitty1) November 18, 2019

Chinna ponnu is a romba nalla ponnu 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. — Asmita (@asmitaghosh18) November 18, 2019

She should be officially inducted with a collar ❤️ — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) November 18, 2019

I pray she finds a home. Can't bear to see dogs treated like this. — Adi Varaha (@VarahaAdi) November 17, 2019

