'Give her a badge and a designation': Twitter responds to video of abandoned dog helping Railway Police catch violators at Chennai station

India FP Trending Nov 20, 2019 12:10:31 IST

  • As per a latest viral video on Twitter, an abandoned dog at a Chennai railway station is now reportedly helping the police catch hold of people who break the law.

  • The video of the dog that apparently responds to the name Chinnaponnu was first shared by the Ministry of Railways.

  • This dog is said to have been abandoned at the station nearly two years ago but is luckily now helping officials of Railway Protection Force at the Park Town MRTS station in Chennai.

An abandoned dog at a Chennai railway station is now reportedly helping the police catch hold of people who break the law. The video of the dog that apparently responds to the name Chinnaponnu was first shared by the Ministry of Railways on Sunday and has since gone viral.

This dog is said to have been abandoned at the station nearly two years ago but is now helping officials of Railway Protection Force at the Park Town MRTS station in Chennai.
The video shared shows the dog barking at passengers travelling on the footboard of a train or crossing railway tracks.

Meanwhile, Twitter took notice of the video, which went viral within hours of being shared. A user at the microblogging site said, "Please make her a part of the RPF team Officially. It's a humble request. She deserves nutritious meal daily," while another person said, "She should start biting the violators so people take her seriously.." 

Check out some reactions to the post:

