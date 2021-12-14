Gita Jayanti 2021: Here are some wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones

The Bhagavad Gita came into existence on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi Tithi of the lunar month of Margashirsha, according to the Hindu calendar

Gita Jayanti is being observed today, 14 December. The day, which falls on Mokshada Ekadashi, marks the day the Bhagavad Gita came into existence. This year marks the 5,158th anniversary of the Gita, which is a holy text for Hindus.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend Gita Jayanti greetings to the people of the country. He tweeted:

सर्वोपनिषदो गावो दोग्धा गोपाल नन्दन:।

पार्थो वत्स: सुधीर्भोक्ता दुग्धं गीतामृतं महत्।। गीता जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on Gita Jayanti. A practical guide for several dimensions of life, it is gladdening to see the teachings of the Gita reverberate globally. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2021

The Bhagavad Gita came into existence on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi Tithi of the lunar month of Margashirsha, according to the Hindu calendar.

On the occasion of Gita Jayanti, the message of the sacred book was introduced by Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, to Arjun on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The book, which consists of 700 verses, is a collection of conversations between Lord Krishna and Arjun. The Bhagavad Gita is an important part of the Mahabharata’s Bhisma Parva.

Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day can lead to salvation from the cycle of rebirth and death, or moksha. Many people fast on this day and pray to Lord Vishnu to help them achieve salvation.

Here are some messages, wishes and greetings to share with close friends and family on this auspicious day:

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare. Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare - Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace and happiness on the auspicious day of Gita Jayanti. On the auspicious day of Gita Jayanti, I wish you and your family love, light, happiness, laughter, wealth and good health. On this holy occasion of Gita Jayanti, I hope and pray that the blessings of Shri Krishna may always be with you. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Jai Shri Krishna! Let us bow before Lord Krishna to pray for universal peace and happiness. May no one suffer from illness, and may there be no hatred. Here's wishing you a very blissful Gita Jayanti. Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya - Here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the auspicious day of Gita Jayanti. Let us bow before Lord Krishna to pray for universal peace and happiness. May no one suffer from illness, and may there be no hatred. Here's wishing you a very blissful Gita Jayanti.

