Mokshada Ekadashi 2021: Wishes, greetings and messages to share on this auspicious day

On this day, devotees recite the Vishnu Sahasranama and Vrat Katha and perform aarti, puja to achieve moksha from the cycle of rebirth and absolve oneself of sins

Mokshada Ekadashi or Vaikuntha Ekadashi is celebrated by fasting and praying to Lord Vishnu. The auspicious occasion is marked on the 11th lunar day of the fortnight of the waxing moon during the Hindu month of Margashirsha. This year, Mokshada Ekadashi falls on 14 December. The auspiciousness of this day lies in seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu to attain salvation or Moksha.

The mahurat of the auspicious occasion began at 9.32 pm on 13 December and will continue till 11.35 pm today.

Worshippers who fast on Mokshada Ekadashi do not consume any lentils, garlic, spices or salt from the time of sunrise till the dawn of the next day. Reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama and Vrat Katha and performing aarti, puja, are done by devotees to achieve moksha from the cycle of rebirth and absolve oneself of sins.

On the holy day of Mokshada Ekadashi, we bring to you wishes, greetings and messages that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate the occasion:

Lord Vishnu is the preserver of the universe. Let's offer our prayers to the almighty today so he nurtures us. Happy Ekadashi! On this pious day, I wish that Lord Vishnu accepts all your prayers and helps you wash away all your sins…. Wishing you a very Happy Ekadashi. This Vaikuntha Ekadashi, may you be blessed with Lord Vishnu's choicest blessings. A very blissful Ekadashi to you and your loved ones. Let us leave our ego behind and surrender before the compassionate Lord Vishnu. May we get rid of all our vices and emerge as better human beings — wishing you a very blissful Vaikuntha Ekadashi to you and your loved ones. May Lord Vishnu shower you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Here's celebrating the glory of Lord Vishnu and his triumph over evil every time he took an avatar to save humanity. Happy Mokshada Ekadashi.

