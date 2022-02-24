Ghosespot | Why big boys are suddenly overactive to sully India’s global image

The government must adopt a proactive strategy to counter the motivated campaign against India

Does India have an image problem? In a recent public interaction, an irate S Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, said: “My reputation does not depend on what a newspaper in America writes about me.” His irritation was understandable. Almost every day, some unwarranted criticism and gratuitous advice is dished out to India via international media from people who have least stakes in the country and certainly no skin in the game.

Generally, these unsolicited opinions come in the form of op-ed columns or, in the age of social media, through tweets. But, occasionally Heads or high-ranking officials of foreign governments also wade into issues — as the Singaporean Prime Minister did a few days ago

During a debate in Parliament on how democracy should work, he drew a reference to Jawaharlal Nehru and Ben Gurion, the founder of the Israeli state. “Most countries are founded and start off on the basis of high ideals and noble values. But more often than not, beyond the founding leaders and the pioneer generation, over decades and generations, gradually things change.” He then went on to say, “Nehru’s India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder.”

It is not usual for a Singaporean Prime Minister to make potentially controversial comments about a friendly state. Therefore, various theories have emerged on why Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong referred to India in the context of a Committee of Privileges’ report on complaints about untruths told by former Workers’ Party lawmaker of Pakistani origin, Raeesah Khan. India too reacted sharply by summoning the Singapore’s High Commissioner in Delhi to convey its displeasure. One can argue about how ill-informed such criticisms are. But, a question does arise: What contributes to such impressions about India?

***

Also Read

'Uncalled for': India slams Singapore PM's 'MPs with 'criminal charges' remarks, summons envoy

***

Last year when US-based Freedom House and Sweden-based V-Dem Institute downgraded Indian democracy, calling out its restrictions on civil society, treatment of minorities, and crackdown on free speech, the Ministry of External Affairs hit back saying India did not “need sermons”. True to his style, EAM Jaishankar slammed what he called a set of “self-appointed custodians of the world”, saying: “India is not looking for their approval, is not willing to play the game they want to play.” As per some reports, the ministry had subsequently prepared a briefing document for the Lok Sabha secretariat to showcase Indian democracy, “the Indian way”.

In an earlier column, this writer had dwelt at length on the curious case of activist-journalist Rana Ayyub. The allegations levelled against her by the Enforcement Directorate and tax authorities were prima-facie difficult to defend even for her own associates. However, she received support from unexpected quarters. UN Geneva tweeted: “Relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online against journalist @RanaAyyub must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the #Indian authorities and the judicial harassment against her brought to an end at once, stress @UN_SPExperts”

Relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online against journalist @RanaAyyub must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the #Indian 🇮🇳 authorities and the judicial harassment against her brought to an end at once, stress @UN_SPExperts. https://t.co/scIURjpOdn pic.twitter.com/5jzUWA4V48 — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) February 21, 2022

That domestic investigation of alleged tax frauds is way beyond the remit of the United Nations is another matter. But, that it should feel free to overreach on such a matter is again a reflection of both its misplaced sense of entitlement and prevailing perception about India.

This had echoes of questions raised in the British Parliament about the non-renewal of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) of some international NGOs some weeks ago.

The list can go on. But, combine it with the “double standards” of the international community. Indians have been amazed by the diametrically opposite stand of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Canadian Truckers’ strike from his lofty position when the northern Indian states were being held to ransom by an identical group of non-state actors. Prime Minister Trudeau put all democratic processes into the freezer, himself hiding in an undisclosed location and declaring a state of Emergency in the country. This is in sharp contrast to his stand on the farmers' protest when he defended their right to protest — knowing well that the movement was being sustained with support from pro-Khalistan organisations based in Canada. It is well known that the Sikhs in Canada were a significant section of his constituents. But, it did not take him a moment to jettison them lock, stock and trucks when the crisis came too close to home for comfort.

This attitude of “show me the country and I will tell you the rules” is again on display as the Ukraine crisis escalates. The US and NATO powers are exerting not-so-subtle pressure on India to choose sides between Russia and Americans. India has obvious interests in not burning its bridges with Putin given its high dependence for supplies of military equipment on Russia. But, notwithstanding serial reverses in the Middle East and Afghanistan, America still believes in the old dictum: “You are either with us or…”

However, the same NATO allies were conspicuously circumspect when China was upping the ante at Galwan Valley with India. In the midst of COVID-19, they did not wish to offend Xi Jinping for fear of any precipitation leading to disruptions in the global supply chain.

As always, there are many ways to look at this phenomenon. Irrespective of whether one agrees with how the world views India, it is undeniable that India matters in the global scheme of things. We are no longer an inconsequential third world country that can be relegated below the radar. Second, there is a recognition that India has developed a voice and mind of its own. India under Narendra Modi is unwilling to be brow-beaten. Assertions like those made by Jaishankar quoted above send out a strong message that India can no longer be taken for granted.

However, what is unnerving for the big boys is that traditional levers for influencing are no longer as effective as in the past. Institutions and opinion makers who could earlier swing government decisions have lost their clout. While countries like the United States with their past mastery will surely find ways to get around the hurdles, the sense of insecurity among erstwhile power brokers and influence peddlers is palpable. Some of them fear going out of business. The die-hards and more enterprising among them are seeking new opportunities fervently hoping against hope for a regime change. Trying to paint India as an emerging “Right Wing (Hindu) Fundamentalist” nation under Modi is a part of this diabolical script.

Therefore, it is no coincidence that many of these dramatis personae seek out writing opportunities in international newspapers, get invited to speak on Left-inclined channels, participate in or organise seminars at Western universities to push their viewpoint and, obtain endorsements from rent-a-cause celebrities like Greta Thunberg on issues they have no clue about.

Amid all this, what should be India’s overseas PR strategy? Is the image deficit a matter of serious concern? Or, can the government afford to ignore it adopting a posture of majestic defiance, but at the same time work on it through back channels?

Any change will come with its share of pushbacks that cannot always be preempted. Therefore, responses have to be calibrated. But, problems can arise if the house is divided within. Unfortunately, a large articulate section of our intelligentsia, who feel marginalised and disempowered under the present dispensation. However, such a motley group cannot be allowed to sully the image of a country that is rightfully claiming its place in the global high-table. Therefore, the government must adopt a proactive strategy to counter the motivated campaign against India.

The author is a current affairs commentator, marketer, blogger and leadership coach, who tweets at @SandipGhose. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.