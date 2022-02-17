'Unacceptable': India slams Singapore PM's 'Nehru's India' remarks, summons envoy

The remarks came during a debate on the Committee of Privileges’ report on complaints about untruths told by former Workers’ Party lawmaker Raeesah Khan

India has summoned the High Commissioner of Singapore over Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's comment on 'Nehru's India' and the 'criminal records' of Indian lawmakers, according to several media reports.

NDTV quoted government sources as saying that 'Lee's remarks were unacceptable.'

The report added the Indian government has 'conveyed its strong objection' to the Singaporean envoy.

On 15 February, while addressing the parliament, Lee had referred to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Singapore PM invokes Nehru to argue how democracy should work during a parliamentary debate whereas our PM denigrates Nehru all the time inside and outside Parliament pic.twitter.com/B7WVhzxb9h — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 17, 2022

The remarks came during a debate on the Committee of Privileges’ report on complaints about untruths told by former Workers’ Party lawmaker Raeesah Khan.

Last year, the 29-year-old had resigned as an MP after it was found that she had lied to the Singapore parliament.

Lee was trying to make a point about the foundational values of democracies.

He said, "While Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated."

The 70-year-old PM added: "Things start off with passionate intensity. The leaders, who fought for and won independence, are often exceptional individuals of great courage, immense culture, and outstanding ability. They came through the crucible of fire and emerged as leaders of men and nations. They are the David Ben-Gurions, the Jawaharlal Nehrus, and we have our own too."

