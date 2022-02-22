GATE 2022 answer key out at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; raise challenges till 25 February

GATE 2022 aspirants need to pay Rs 500 for each challenge they raise, if any

The answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology –Kharagpur. Candidates can view their GATE 2022 answer key and raise challenges against it at the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Applicants can raise objections against the GATE 2022 answer key till 25 February. GATE 2022 aspirants need to pay Rs 500 for each challenge they raise, if any.

Steps to view GATE 2022 answer key:

― Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

― Click on the link to login to the GATE 2022 portal given today

― Enter the required details such as your email id and enrolment number and press submit

― The GATE 2022 answer key will be visible on your screen

― Match the answer key with your response sheets and save a copy for future use

Direct link to view GATE 2022 answer key.

According to the official website, the answer key given on the portal are “according to the Master Question Paper". The website also stated that candidates need to "download the Master Question Paper and compare with your Realtime Responses. Please note that the Questions and the Options are shuffled in the Realtime Responses.”

IIT-Kharagpur had earlier released the GATE 2022 response sheet on 15 February. Applicants can calculate their probable raw score using response sheet and GATE answer key.

IIT-Kharagpur will take any valid challenge into account before releasing the GATE 2022 results on 17 March. Applicants will be able to download their score cards on the official website of GATE 2022 from 21 March.

The GATE 2022 exam was held earlier this month on 5,6,12 and 13 February for recruitment to certain public sector companies and admission to postgraduate and doctoral courses in IITs.

IIT Kharagpur had introduced two new papers, Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). For GATE applicants this year. The exams were held in computer-based mode owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more details on how to raise challenges, calculate probable score and so on, candidates are requested to visit the GATE 2022 website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.