GATE 2022 response sheet out at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; check direct link to download here

The provisional answer key of GATE 2022 will be put out by IIT-Kharagpur on their official website on 21 February

The response sheet for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 has been released by Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur. Candidates can view the GATE 2022 response sheets at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

Steps to view GATE 2022 response sheet:

― Visit the official GATE 2022 website at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

― Click on the link to login to the GATE 2022 portal

― Enter the required details such as your password and email id and click submit

― Your GATE 2022 response sheet will appear on your screen

― Check and download a copy for future use

Direct link to download response sheet is here.

GATE 2022 aspirants can check their responses against the provisional answer key and raise challenges, if any. They can also calculate their probable score using the response sheet and answer key.

According to a report in Indian Express, the GATE 2022 answer key will be released as a PDF file. A question paper of the exam will also be put out along with the answer key for the ease of candidates.

Candidates can submit objections against the provisional GATE 2022 answer key from 22 to 25 February. IIT-Kharagpur will take into account the challenges, if they are valid, and release the GATE 2022 results on 17 March.

GATE 2022 applicants will be able to download their score cards from 21 March, according to the official website.

GATE 2022 exam was held on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February this year. The exam was held in Computer-based mode owing to the coronavirus pandemic. IIT-Kharagpur also introduced two new GATE 2022 papers this year- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM).

GATE is held for postgraduate and doctoral admissions in engineering programs as well as for recruitment to certain public sector companies.

For more details regarding how to raise challenges, probable score calculation and so on, applicants can visit the official website of GATE 2022.

