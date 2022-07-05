Gangsters running parallel govt in Punjab, 60 to 80 people wanted to kill Sidhu Moose Wala, says father Balkaur Singh

Balkaur Singh accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government of withdrawing Sidhu Moose Wala's security. He questioned the government's decision of downgrading Moose Wala's security and also publicising it

New Delhi: Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Tuesday said that gangsters are running parallel government in Punjab and also claimed that efforts were made at least eight times during the state Assembly elections to kill his son.

Balkaur Singh said that Sidhu Moose Wala became a victim of gang rivalry despite not having any connecting with any such elements.

"Gangsters are running parallel government (in Punjab). Young men are dying. Middukhera's revenge was taken, tomorrow someone will do it for Sidhu. But it is our houses being destroyed," Balkaur Singh said.

Father of Sidhu Moose Wala said that 60 to 80 people wanted to kill his son and there were eight unsuccessful attempts made during the polls to murder him.

He also accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government of withdrawing Sidhu Moose Wala's security. He also questioned the government's decision of downgrading Moose Wala's security and also publicising it.

Balkaur Singh said, "60-80 people were after him to kill him. Efforts were made at least eight more times during the elections to kill him. The (Punjab) government too left no stone unturned, withdrew his security, publicised it."

Denying the allegations levelled against his son of having links with gangsters, Balkaur Singh said his son had nothing to do with any group or gangster, instead he had to pay the price of getting recognition across the world.

"Many wanted to spoil his career," Sidhu Moose Wala's father said, adding that his son was not liked by many for the success and fame he had achieved. He said, "Sidhu became a victim of his own success."

On Monday, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two most wanted criminals of Lawrence Bishnoi - Goldy Brar gang, one of them is the main shooters, Ankit Sirsa, involved in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Also Read: Who is 18-yr-old Ankit Sirsa, youngest and ‘most desperate’ shooter in Sidhu Moose Wala murder?

Police informed that 19-year-old Ankit Sirsa had fired at least 14-15 rounds with pistols in both his hands and that he was the closet shooter standing next to the SUV in which Moose Wala was seated on 29 May.

Also, a new video emerged on Monday showing the shooters of Sidhu Moose Wala flashing their guns and celebrating the murder of the singer. The video is said to be found on the mobile phone of Ankit Sirsa.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.