Who is 18-yr-old Ankit Sirsa, youngest and ‘most desperate’ shooter in Sidhu Moose Wala murder?

Ankit Sirsa, a resident of Sersa village in Haryana, has been described by police as the ‘main shooter’ in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Police said Sirsa received instructions to kill Moose Wala from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Ankit Sirsa and Sachin Bhiwani of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang in connection with the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on 29 May.

According to police, Sirsa was one of the shooters involved in the killing of Moose Wala, while Bhiwani was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters.

A senior police officer said Bhiwani, a native of Haryana, handles the operations of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan. He is also wanted in a case at Churu in Rajasthan.

He also said that Sirsa, a resident of Sersa village in Haryana, is also named in two other cases of attempt to murder in Rajasthan.

A 9 mm pistol along with 10 live cartridges, a 30 mm pistol with nine live cartridges, three police uniforms of Punjab Police and two mobile handsets along with a dongle and SIM card have been seized from their possession, police said.

Let’s take a closer look at Sirsa and his alleged involvement in the killing of Moose Wala:

Described by the police as the "main shooter" in the murder, Sirsa, 18 was arrested on Sunday night from a bus terminal in Delhi, as per NDTV.

He allegedly shot Sidhu Moose Wala from close range and fired six bullets, as per the report.

As per The Print, police identified Sirsa as the youngest of the alleged shooters involved in the killing.

Special Cell Special Commissioner of Police, HS Dhaliwal said, “Sirsa fired with both his hands and from the closest range at Sidhu Moose Wala".

A photo of Sirsa, recovered by the police, shows him posing with Moose Wala’s name written in bullets, as per the report.

NDTV reported that photos show Sirsa holding a gun with cartridges spelling out "Moose Wala". He also poses with an AK-47 and other guns in several pictures.

The "most desperate" of the lot, Sirsa allegedly received instructions to kill Moose Wala a day before from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, police said.

Sirsa has studied till Class 9, and was allegedly involved in two shootouts in April, carried out on the direction of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol. He joined the gang four months ago and Moose Wala’s is the first murder that he has been accused in, Kushwaha told The Print.

As per India Today, Sirsa was accompanied by Priyavrat Fauji, head of the 'Bolero Module' of the gang in a car. Their car waylaid Moose Wala by blocking his vehicle. They shot Moose Wala and then fled the spot.

As per The Times of India, Sirsa was arrested based on information supplied by Priyavrat.

Dhaliwal earlier said “two modules”, travelling in two different cars, were involved in the attack on Moose Wala.

“In one car — a [Mahindra] Bolero that Kashish was driving — Ankit Sirsa, Deepak Munde and Priyavrat were travelling. In the other car, a [Toyota] Corolla, Jagdeep Roopa and Manpreet Mannu were travelling,” Dhaliwal had said, as per The Print.

Last month, the Special Cell arrested three people, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moose Wala.

The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Kashish (24), also from the state’s Jhajjar district; and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.

With inputs from agencies

