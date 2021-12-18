The infrastructural project will help in connecting western Uttar Pradesh to the eastern part of the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh around 1 pm on Saturday.

Ahead of the event, here’s a quick look at some of the big numbers from this project that will connect western Uttar Pradesh with eastern parts of the state.

594 km

The length of the Ganga Expressway. It will connect Bijauli village near Kharkhauda on NH-334 in Meerut district with Judapur Dandu village near Soraon on NH-19 in Prayagraj district. It will pass through 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh namely (from west to east), Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Rs 36,200 crore

The estimated cost of the of the six-lane expressway.

3.5 km

The length of the airstrip on the Ganga Expressway, which will assist in emergency take-off and landing of Indian Air Force (IAF) planes.

2025

The year in which the project is expected to be completed by. Permission for this expressway began way back in 2007 by the Mayawati-led government.

6-7 hours

The amount of time it will take for people to travel between Delhi and Prayagraj. Currently, it takes 10-12 hours to travel the same distance.

12,000

Number of people who have been employed on a temporary basis for the construction of the Ganga Expressway

14

The number of major bridges that will be constructed on the expressway. Additionally, 126 minor bridges, eight road overbridges and 18 flyovers will also be constructed.

