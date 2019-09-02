You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: "Ganpati Bappa Morya!' From Narendra Modi to Ram Nath Kovind, politicians wish devotees on Twitter

India FP Staff Sep 02, 2019 12:01:06 IST

  • The 10-day long celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi that honours the birth of Lord Ganesha kick-started from today (Monday, 2 September)

  • With the celebrations in full swing, influential leaders and top politicians from prime minister Narendra Modi to President Ram Nath Kovind among others are taking to Twitter to wish the citizens on this auspicious occasion.

  • Home minister Amit shah also took to Twitter to greet the devotees on this occasion

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: The 10-day long celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi that honours the birth of Lord Ganesha kick-started from today (Monday, 2 September). In Maharashtra, where the festival is celebrated at a grand scale, devotees bring Ganesh idols home and host the deity for a specific period, ranging from a day-and-a-half to 10 days before immersing it in a water body.

The celebrations aren’t just limited to individual households but also take place on the streets where groups of devotees set up huge pandals to house Ganesh idols on the street.

While it is one of the most important festivals in Maharashtra, celebrations are held across other parts of the country as well.

With the celebrations in full swing, influential leaders and top politicians from prime minister Narendra Modi to President Ram Nath Kovind among others are taking to Twitter to wish the citizens on this auspicious occasion.

Check out their tweets here:

Home minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to greet the devotees on this occasion:

Union Minister for Law and Justice and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad also took to his official Twitter account to wish everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi 2019.

Punjab’s chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh wished people on the occasion

Gujarat’s chief minister Vijay Rupani also wished everyone on the occasion along with a message for the devotees.

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 12:01:06 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores