Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: The 10-day long celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi that honours the birth of Lord Ganesha kick-started from today (Monday, 2 September). In Maharashtra, where the festival is celebrated at a grand scale, devotees bring Ganesh idols home and host the deity for a specific period, ranging from a day-and-a-half to 10 days before immersing it in a water body.

The celebrations aren’t just limited to individual households but also take place on the streets where groups of devotees set up huge pandals to house Ganesh idols on the street.

While it is one of the most important festivals in Maharashtra, celebrations are held across other parts of the country as well.

With the celebrations in full swing, influential leaders and top politicians from prime minister Narendra Modi to President Ram Nath Kovind among others are taking to Twitter to wish the citizens on this auspicious occasion.

सभी देशवासियों को पावन पर्व गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2019

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Ganesh bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's lives. #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 2, 2019

Home minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to greet the devotees on this occasion:

Union Minister for Law and Justice and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad also took to his official Twitter account to wish everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi 2019.

May the Lord Ganesha bless you with health, wealth and prosperity on the festival of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/dZzTos0eFc — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 2, 2019

Punjab’s chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh wished people on the occasion

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. May Lord Ganesha bless us with all the peace, joy & wisdom. गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! pic.twitter.com/jud6a7r1wT — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 2, 2019

Gujarat’s chief minister Vijay Rupani also wished everyone on the occasion along with a message for the devotees.