New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India’s endeavour is to create consensus and shape the agenda under its G20 Presidency and at the same time showcase India to the world.

“Our emphasis will be on sharing the India story. Our endeavour is to create consensus and shape the agenda under the India’s G20 presidency. G20 will showcase India to the world,” he said while addressing the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session.

He said that India sees the G20 Presidency as a national endeavour.

“Our endeavour is to organise 200 of these meetings in multiple locations in India. G20 summit will be highest profile international gathering hosted by India. We see this as a national endeavour,” said the minister.

Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha that Kashi has been designated as the first SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2022-23.

“I am happy to inform the House that Kashi has been designated as the first SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2022-23. This would facilitate showcasing of our age-old knowledge inheritance and our cultural heritage.”

Delivering his remarks in the Parliament on the ‘Latest Developments in India’s Foreign Policy’, Jaishankar said India’s diplomacy continued apace since the last monsoon

session when he last gave an update on Indian foreign policy.

He listed the overseas visits of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which helped India boost ties with other countries.

He said India also participated in the events linked to G20, the SCO and ASEAN, while hosting a number of dignitaries in India including the UN chief.

“President Murmu’s first overseas visit was to The United Kingdom to attend funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar represented India at ASEAN Summit in Cambodia which elevated the India-ASEAN relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership,” said Jaishankar

He said Vice President Dhankhar also attended the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar which reflected India’s long-standing relationship with Qatar which is home to 8.5 lakh India nationals.

On Ukraine-Russia conflict, the minister said that India’s advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy has been consistent and it has a larger resonance as well.

“PM Modi voiced global sentiment in Samarkand when he said this is not an era of war. His statement was in the context of the Ukraine conflict where our advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy has been consistent and it has a larger resonance as well,” said Jaishankar.

He added that PM Modi also attended the state funeral ceremony of the late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was a particular friend of India.

As far as Republic day celebrations are concerned, he said India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest and he has graciously accepted the invitation.

He also informed the Rajya Sabha that India, after a gap of two years, will host the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Indore from 8-10 January next year.

“President of Guyana Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest of the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas,” the minister said.

