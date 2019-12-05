Fugitive Swami Nithyananda founds country called 'Kailaasa', describes new land as 'greatest Hindu nation on earth'

As police authorities try and track down rape-accused Swami Nithyananda who is suspected to have fled the country, reports claim he has reportedly founded his own country — 'Kailaasa'. According to the official website, kailaasa.org, the nation is described as the "greatest Hindu nation on earth" and has its own flag and emblem.

The website claims that it is a "nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries." The website asserts that Kailaasa has a population of about 100 million Adi Shaivites and about two billion practicing Hindus. The languages of the new nation are English, Sanskrit and Tamil. This 'new nation' also offers a temple-based ecosystem, yoga, meditation, universal free health care, free education, free food, among others.

Though the exact whereabouts of this nation are not clear, news report state that the country is suspected to be located on a private island that the self-styled godman had allegedly bought from Ecuador, near Trinidad and Tobago. Sources had earlier told India Today that Nithyananda has escaped to Ecuador via Nepal.

The government of the independent nation also claims to have various departments like homeland security, defence, treasury, commerce, housing, human services, education and so on.

The website also that this 'new nation' is a "stateless nation, it does not seek new territory but rather diplomatic recognition as the legitimate representative of the ideology of enlightened humanity. Kailaasa is bringing spiritual, religious, social, cultural, historic, economic and political legitimacy to Sanatana Hindu Dharma so that it may benefit all of humanity."

The nation proclaims its ‘mission’ of sharing its “science of enlightenment” with the rest of the world even while reporting that its followers “live in over 100 countries and form one of the most successful global communities”.

Citizens took microblogging site Twitter taking digs at the 'new nation' with some making references to Nithyananda's controversial satsangs, where he has been reportedly seen dismissing physicist Albert Einstein’s theory of special relativity. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took the microblogging site with a simple query that prompted funny responses from people.

What is the procedure to get visa?? Or is it on arrival? ‍♂️ #Kailaasa — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 4, 2019

It's yummmmmmmmmmc square — आलू, मालू का हमदर्द (@acchajiofficial) December 4, 2019

Me approving my woan visa in my woan country is Me not immigration, it is I-me-gration. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) December 4, 2019

Some citizens also drew references to another godman Osho, who had migrated to the United States and set up a city of his own in the quiet state of Oregon.

Osho made Rajneeshpuram in Oregon,USA.

It was the beginning of his end. They say history tends to repeat itself.#Nithyananda #Kailaasa When is #Kailaasa coming out on Netflix?? — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) December 4, 2019 — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) December 4, 2019

#Nithyananda is the new #OSHO. Owning a country for himself called #Kailaasa, asking for donations and even launched a website for his project. 1000 Periyars vanthalum....our people will continue to support fake godmen and donate their hard-earned money. — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 4, 2019

Cult leader Swami Nithyananda, was booked last month in a criminal case related to his ashram, with the Gujarat Police working to gather concrete evidence against him after taking two of his disciples in remand. He is also an accused in an alleged rape case filed against him in Karnataka. The Gujarat High Court had issued notices to the 'godman' and the state government on a plea filed by a man seeking custody of his two daughters "detained" at his Ahmedabad ashram.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.