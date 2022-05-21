Fuel price cut to gas cylinder subsidy: Five key announcements made by Nirmala Sitharaman
The government also announced a fertiliser subsidy of Rs 1.10 crore and a customs duty cut on raw materials for plastic products
In a series of tweets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several key announcements including a cut in central excise duty on fuel.
Here are the key takeaways:
- Central excise duty on petrol has been reduced by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. The excise duty cut will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.
- A subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders) for over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
- A fertiliser subsidy of Rs 1.10 crore. This will be in addition to the Rs 1.05 lakh crore subsidy allocated in the 2022 budget.
- Reduction in customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for iron & steel to reduce their prices. Export duty on some steel products will be levied.
- Reduction in customs duty on raw materials & intermediaries for plastic products where our import dependence is high. This will eventually reduce the cost of final products.
