Petrol price to reduce by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7 per litre as Centre cuts excise duty

'We are reducing the central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre,' finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

The price of petrol will come down by Rs 9.5, while the diesel will be cheaper by Rs 7 as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in central excise duty on Saturday.

"We are reducing the central excise duty on Petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on Diesel by Rs 6 per litre," Sitharaman said.

"The excise duty cut will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government," Sitharaman added. "But, the Narendra Modi-led government has been dedicated towards the welfare of the poor since it assumed office," she further said.

The government also announced a subsidy on gas cylinders.

"This year, we will give a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana," Sitharaman tweeted.

"The move will help our mothers and sisters," she added.

Always people first for us: PM Modi

Hailing the fuel price cut, prime minister Narendra Modi said, "Today’s decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further ‘Ease of Living."

With inputs from agencies

