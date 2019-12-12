From 'they can't read your tweet' to 'hire kabootar from Maine Pyaar Kiya', Twitterati suggests ways BJP, Modi can help Assamese protesting CAB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is quick to tweet condolences, birthday wishes and comment on crucial events across the world.

However, on Thursday, Twitterati were equally quick to respond to the prime minister's tweet assuring the people of Assam even as the northeastern state, along with its sister state Tripura, witnessed mob violence and police action in the past 24 to 48 hours after Parliament passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday.

Curfew has been imposed in Guwahati for an indefinite period, while mobile internet and data services been suspended in ten districts including Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Lakhinpur, till 7 pm Thursday. Tens of thousands of protesters against the CAB descended on the streets of Assam, clashing with police and plunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent six-year movement by students that ended with the signing of the Assam Accord.

The curfew, which was imposed at 6.15 pm, has been extended till indefinite period, Assam Police Additional Director General (Law and Order) Mukesh Agrawal told PTI. "We will periodically review the situation and take the decision to lift it accordingly," he reportedly said.

Modi tweeted:

I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

The prime minister also tweeted:

The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

But tweets caught the fancy of the Twitterati who took the the prime minister to task for tweeting a message to a populace which did not even have access to internet and mobile data services.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on ANTI-CITIZENSHIP BILL PROTESTS IN ASSAM

The Congress was among the first to react:

Our brothers & sisters in Assam cannot read your 'reassuring' message Modiji, in case you've forgotten, their internet has been cut off. https://t.co/mWzR9uPgKh — Congress (@INCIndia) December 12, 2019

And then reactions poured in:

Please hire the kabootar from Maine Pyaar Kiya to send this message to the people there https://t.co/045AXI07ms — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) December 12, 2019

Narendra Modi communicating with the people of Assam after blocking mobile internet for much of Assam is peak Narendra Modi. https://t.co/Zl4Bha2a8A — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) December 12, 2019

Sir, the internet is off in Assam. Just letting you know in case you didn't know. — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) December 12, 2019

Sir, you have stopped the internet of Assam, how will your siblings read your talk.#narendramodi https://t.co/8AUsTudNG9 — mdJaved (@JavedAl18939444) December 12, 2019

Hey @narendramodi internet is suspended in Assam how will they access # twitter? https://t.co/V9xsrxp13U — Nazar (@ARN_AnnaSait) December 12, 2019

The Assam government on Wednesday suspended mobile internet and data services of all service providers for 24 hours starting 7 pm Wednesday in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts, according to a notification issued by the government. In Dibrugarh, to tackle the situation, the police had to fire rubber bullets and resort to lathi charge on the protesters, police said. The prime minister was reminded about all these developments and more in response to his tweet.

Widespread protests were reported through the week in Assam, with the Guwahati police commissioner being replaced by a top SPG official on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has cancelled his three-day visit to India which was supposed to begin on Thursday. The development comes amid strong criticism from the neighbouring country over the contentious Bill.

According to an earlier advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Momen was scheduled to arrive in New Delhi at 5.20 pm on Thursday. Diplomatic sources said Momen cancelled his trip over the situation arising out of the passage of the controversial legislation in the Parliament. However, issuing a statement in Dhaka, Momen said he had to cancel his trip to New Delhi due to pressing State engagements. The state government has also ordered all schools across the state to be shut till 22 December. A curfew was imposed in Tinsukia for 24 hours and in Jorhat for 12 hours. Section 144 was imposed by the Assam administration in several districts, including Sonitpur, Lakhimpur and Tinsukia.

