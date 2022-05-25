From Rubaiya Sayeed's kidnapping to killing of IAF personnel: The cases against Yasin Malik

Four Indian Air Force personnel were shot dead by terrorists belonging to Malik's JKLF in 1990

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was sentenced to life in a 2107 terror funding case on Wednesday.

The Pakistan-trained terrorist who later became the chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, is also on trial in several terror-related cases.

56-year-old Malik has been in and out of jail since the 1990s due to his terror activities. Here's a look at the cases for which he is currently on trial.

Kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989: Rubaiya, the daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Saeed was kidnapped by the JKLF, when she was returning home from her college in a local minibus at around 3:45 pm on 8 December, 1989.

The government succumbed to the JKLF's demands and five terrorists were released in exchange for Rubaiya on 13 December, 1989.

Killing of IAF personnel in 1990: Four unarmed Indian Air Force personnel were shot dead by JKLF terrorists in Srinagar in 1990.

In 2020, a court in Jammu framed charges against Malik and six others in relation to the case.

Apart from these cases, Malik's Tala party was involved in an attempt to disrupt the 1983 cricket match between India and West Indies in the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar.

It also staged a protest against the hanging of JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 11 February, 1984.

With inputs from agencies

