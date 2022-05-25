Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror funding case

Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case

An NIA court in Delhi on Wednesday sentenced Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in connection with a terror funding case.

Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case.

Malik had on 10 May told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that included section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

