Foxconn's Bengaluru Apple Factory: 2 crore iPhones a year, 50,000 new jobs, here’s all you need to know

It seems that Foxconn, the Taiwanese tech giant is finally going to start manufacturing Apple’s iPhones in India quite soon, in what can be said is a major boost for Apple’s ambitions in India.

Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said has announced that the Karnataka government will hand over the required land to the company by July 1 to set up the production plant they had planned to set up in Devanahalli and by mid-2024, Foxconn will be able to start their production lines.

From the number of jobs to the total investment that will be required to set the factory up, the numbers surrounding the project are fascinating to say the least. Here are all the details regarding Foxconn’s upcoming plant in Bengaluru’s Devanahalli that you need to know

Mid-2024: When the production starts

While the government of Karnataka will hand over the land on July 1 this year, it will take some time for Foxconn to start manufacturing at this plant. Foxconn has proposed that they will start the production of Apple’s iPhones sometime by mid of 2024, during which, they will be getting their supply chains to the factory in order, building the premises up and setting up production lines.

Rs 13,000 crore: The cost of the project

There are many conflicting reports on the subject, but sources in Foxconn India have revealed to Firstpost that the total cost of the project will be around Rs 13,000 crores, spent over three phases. The first phase of the project will focus on establishing routes to the factory and getting the logistics in place, and setting up the first production line, whereas the other two phases will focus on expanding the product lines.

50,000: The number of jobs this factory will create

Initial reports indicated that the Bengaluru factory of Foxconn will create over 1,00,000 jobs. However, a more realistic figure would be 50,000. A source inside Foxconn told Firstpost that the factory will be inclusive in its hiring practices and will be having as many women as men, across its production shifts. They will also be giving some of the best packages and benefits to workers among other tech factories in the area.

Foxconn is supposed to inform the government of Karnataka about their requirements of labour and what sort of skill sets they are looking for. Minister Patil has stated that the state government will help in facilitating training programmes for eligible candidates

300 acres: The area upon which the factory campus will be built

Foxconn’s Bengaluru will be built in Devanahalli, which is about 30-35 kilometres away from the main city. The campus will be made across 300 acres in BIAL IT Investment Region or Bengaluru’s ITIR region. The total value of the land that has been allocated to the project costs 300 crores.

Apparently, Foxconn has paid 30 per cent of the cost of the land or about Rs 90 crore to the KIADB Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board

20 Million: The number of how many iPhones will be made annually

The factory will be set up across three phases. Once the final phase of the factory has been completed, Foxconn projects that they will be able to produce at least 20 million units of iPhones.

On average, Apple sells about 220 million iPhones a year. In 2021, Apple sold about 233 million units of the iPhone. It is estimated that the Foxconn Bengaluru factory will be making about 7-10 per cent of the total number of iPhones being sold globally.

