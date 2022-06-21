From Mahindras to Tatas, how corporate India supports Agnipath scheme

Amid violent protests across the country against the Centre’s new Agnipath scheme, eminent business personalities have backed the model, saying it will provide for a disciplined and trained workforce for the industry

However, eminent business leaders Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka and Biocon Ltd Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have come out in support of the Centre’s scheme, saying it has large potential for employment of youth in the corporate sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a Twitter message that top industry leaders were hailing “the path-breaking scheme of the Modi government as a much-needed reform to strengthen the Armed Forces and a great opportunity for the youth to serve the nation.”

Mahindras lead the pack

Chairman of the Mahindra group Anand Mahindra said that he will recruit the “capable young people” trained under this scheme.

On Monday, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Saddened by the violence around the Agnipath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-and I repeat-the discipline and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable.”

“The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people,” Anand Mahindra added.

Within minutes a user on the micro-blogging site asked him what posts would be given to the Agniveers by Mahindra group. Replying to the post, Anand Mahindra said: “Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the corporate sector. With leadership, teamwork and physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration and supply chain management.”

Others join the charge

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran too backed the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, saying apart from the opportunity for the youth to serve the defence forces, it will also make available a very disciplined and trained workforce for the industry.

“Agnipath is not just a great opportunity for the youth to serve the nation’s defence forces but it will also make available a very disciplined and trained youth for the industry, including the Tata Group,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

He further said, “We at the Tata group recognise the potential of the Agniveers and welcome the opportunity this represents.”

Biocon Limited and its executive chairman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also lent support to the scheme, calling it a “very innovative reform” which will “hugely benefit young people”.

Speaking to NDTV, she said, “India Inc in general will have a huge, huge need for skilled army trained personnel to carry out a number of jobs and if India Inc is growing, I think we will need this kind of persons.”

She added that her firm already employs 60 to 100 ex-servicemen and that the defence service experience adds an extra dimension to these employees in terms of project management. “In case of Agniveers, things can only get better with the technological, digital and other training they will gain,” she added.

Harsh Goenka, chairman of Rama Prasad Goenka (RPG) Group, also spoke in support of Agnipath scheme.

Harsh Goenka quote tweeted Anand Mahindra and said, “The RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. I do hope other corporates will also join us to take this pledge and assure our youths of a future.”

JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal said this policy would make the country stronger against any external threat. “No better place than our armed forces for training our youth. Countries like Switzerland Israel and Singapore mandatorily make their citizens undergo military training… For a young country like ours having access to a larger pool of disciplined and educated young individuals - Agniveers available for recruitment by organisations is a boon. Four years of military training will groom the individuals to get the best jobs available in the market.”

Apollo Hospitals Group joint managing director Sangita Reddy said in a tweet: “I firmly believe the discipline & skills that #Agniveers will gain will provide market-ready prof sol 4 R industry I sincerely hope r industry support recruiting recruiting such capable young people.”

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder of Info Edge which is parent of portals Naukri and Jeevan Sathi among others, also spoke out in favour of Agnipath.

Bikhchandani tweeted: "I am willing to bet that many of the 75 per cent who don't stay in the armed forces long term will be very good talent for the private sector."

With inputs from agencies

