Agnipath Scheme: An Agniveer will have a sense of service and commitment and after serving the army for four years, can adapt into several careers, says the Naukri.com founder

Expressing dismay over the violence that has erupted against the Centre's newly launched Agnipath scheme, Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani has said that four years serving the army will help the youth be disciplined and a trained professional.

"The armed forces are very fine institutions and a great training ground. If a person does four years of national service in the armed forces he or she will finish as a disciplined and a trained professional with a college degree," he wrote on Twitter.

An Agniveer will have a sense of service and commitment and after serving the army, can adapt and adjust and fit into any one of several careers - whether in the state police forces or the central security forces or even in the private sector, said Bikhchandani, adding, "And in the private sector I am not merely talking about roles in security - it could be in any of several roles - sales, service, back office, operations anything. And I am not just talking about blue or grey collar jobs. Several could also grow into management jobs."

In the past we have seen that those who leave the forces in their forties and fifties are typecast into security and administration roles in the private sector limiting their options. But that is because they have been in the armed forces for two decades or more — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) June 20, 2022

"With just four years of experience these youngsters, they would have been trained but would be still very young and therefore will be mouldable and have many options open," said the Naukri.com founder.

He alluded to countries like Israel and Singapore where youngsters do two years of service in the army after high school and then pursue successful careers outside of the defence forces and government.

"Every year the best MBA programmes in the best business schools in the US admit several students who have served for a few years in the US Army. And they do swimmingly. Discipline, focus and commitment are qualities that are valued by all companies. And they are proving to be increasingly scarce. I am willing to bet that many of the 75 per cent who don’t stay in the armed forces long term will be very good talent for the private sector."

However, Bikhchandani claried that the tweets are not to support or oppose any political party or government. He wrote, "I am merely commenting as objectively and dispassionately as possible from my vantage point as someone who has had a bit of experience in recruitment, careers and human capital management."

