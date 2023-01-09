From Mahatma to Modi, how Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has taken India to the world and brought Indians home

New Delhi: India on Monday (January 9) celebrated the 17th edition of ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ or Non-Resident Indians’ (NRIs) Day in Indore, an important city of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The two-day event began on January 8 with the ‘Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ and on January 9, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inauguration. He delivered the keynote address.

The event marks the return of Mahatma Gandhi, known to the world as the biggest apostle of non-violence and who inspired several anti-colonial movements across many countries, from South Africa to India in 1915.

The event was attended by the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mohamed Irfan Ali as the chief guest. Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi was the special guest of honour.

“I call all Indian diaspora as brand ambassadors of India. You all are ‘Rashtradoots’. Your role as India’s brand ambassador is diverse. You are a brand ambassador of Make in India, Yoga, Handicraft industry, and at the same time of India’s millets,” PM Modi said at the event.

We take a closer look at the history and significance of the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’.

Why is it celebrated?

In January 2002, a High-Level Committee on Indian Diaspora headed by Parliamentarian LM Singhvi recommended that the government should make efforts to renew and strengthen the linkages of Indians living abroad to their places of origin.

The committee advocated the setting up of a Pravasi Bharatiya Bhavan which can emerge as the central point that will facilitate networking between India and NRIs.

The then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee received the report submitted by the committee at a public function at Vigyan Bhavan where he recognised the celebration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD).

January 9 was chosen to commemorate the return of Mahatma Gandhi, who is considered the first NRI of the country.

The first PBD was held in New Delhi in 2003 and was attended by the current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was the then chief minister of Gujarat.

What is the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award?

This year’s theme of PBD is “Diaspora: Reliable Partners of India’s Amrit Kaal.”

As a part of the programme, an award called the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is presented to “the highest honour conferred on a Non-Resident Indian, Person of Indian Origin; or an organisation or institution established and run by them.”

The award honours the contributions made by the Indian diaspora in order to create a better understanding of Indians abroad.

How PBD is significant for India?

PBD provides a platform for the overseas Indian community to engage with the government of India and share their experience and insights with the Indian population.

It also broadens the connection between people living abroad and Indian citizens.

PBD also recognises the efforts and achievements made by the Indian community living all across the world and their contributions to India.

Over the years, PBD has widened the scope for foreign investments in the country which has contributed largely to India’s economy. It has also helped to create jobs and stimulate economic activity in India by encouraging skilled workers and entrepreneurs to return to their home turf.

Apart from this, PBD also promotes the transfer of knowledge, technology and expertise between India and various global partners.

With inputs from agencies

