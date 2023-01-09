From karyakarta to PM, Narendra Modi has cultivated a special bond with Indian diaspora

Indore: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has long shared a relationship with the diaspora from around the world. From being a young karyakarta to the prime minister of India, Modi has established personal relationships with Indians worldwide.

As the country holds its 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas today (9 January), ‘Modi Archives’ – a Twitter handle that shares pictures, videos and newspaper clippings that narrate the life of the prime minister – has shared pictures of Modi describing his bond with the Indian diaspora over decades.

PM Modi’s relationship with the diaspora is decades old. As a young karyakarta, he traveled all over the world, establishing personal relationships with Indians across the world. On #PravasiBharatiyaDivas, we explore PM @narendramodi‘s bond with the Indian diaspora pic.twitter.com/SNtRLWiVsT — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) January 9, 2023

Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Narendra Modi has built ties across continents during the 1990s as a part of his travels and trips.

“I was lucky to visit more than 40 countries & because of that I got very good exposure. I understood how the world is moving, what type of things are developing & where my country stood,” said Modi according to Modi Archives.

During his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he attended the inauguration of the first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in 2003, which is celebrated to mark the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa in 1915.

PM Modi’s efforts to build & sustain relationships have contributed significantly to India’s emergence on the global stage with the support of its diverse diaspora.#PravasiBharatiyaDivas, during PM Modi’s tenure has also begun traveling to multiple locations across the country. pic.twitter.com/Ys9NQ0PMbd — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) January 9, 2023

At the event, he spoke to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and revealed his plans to adopt e-governance to bring transparency to his government.

Here he also stressed his vision of “Gujarat Unlimited” while urging the diaspora to promote India as a key tourist destination.

Over the years, Modi’s efforts have significantly contributed to India’s emergence on the global stage with the support of its diverse diaspora.

Meanwhile, as the prime minister, he has also begun travelling to multiple locations across the world, where he has been heartily welcomed by the diaspora.

At the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today India is being looked at with hope & curiosity. India’s voice is being heard on the global stage… India is also the host for this year’s G20. We do not want to make it only a diplomatic event, but an event of people’s participation.”

India not only has the capability of becoming a knowledge center but also a skilled capital. Our youth has skills, values & honesty & determination toward work. Our skilled capital can become the world’s growth engine: PM Modi at 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore pic.twitter.com/IgfjoFvJr6 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

“India not only has the capability of becoming a knowledge center but also a skilled capital. Our youth has skills, values & honesty & determination toward work. Our skilled capital can become the world’s growth engine,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.