From Game of Thrones references to dig at pollution levels in National Capital, funniest posters at the Citizenship Act protests across India

From making pop culture references to characters of TV shows such as Game of Thrones, books and films like JK Rowling's Harry Potter series, to referring to rising pollution levels in Indian cities, it seems protesters have kept their tongues firmly in their cheeks even while expressing anger over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Twitter user @beastoftraa compiled the funniest placards at protests across the country: .

In one photo, a protester displayed a poster that read "Dumbledore wouldn't have let it happen" referring to Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts in the Harry Potter series.

Another protester was clicked with a poster advising the authorities to not underestimate "teenager power".

Posters of #IndiaAgainstCAA (source: way too many people on Twitter). pic.twitter.com/BcKIC38L17 — Karthik (@beastoftraal) December 19, 2019

References to "Winter is Coming!", the catchphrase of the popular TV show Game of Thrones and to Cersei Lannister made it to the placards as well.

Another protester had a placard which read "PM2.0 is worse than PM2.5", comparing the Modi 2.0 government in New Delhi with rising pollution levels in the National Capital. Referring to the imposition of Section 144 in areas around Red Fort in order to counter Thursday's planned protests in Delhi, one poster said: "Love me like Delhi Police loves S144". Another read: "Light a joint not the country".

@beastoftraal shared several other images of protesters with humorous messages such as "It's so bad even the privileged are here", and "I have seen better Cabinets at IKEA", the latter an apparent reference to the council of ministers.

A large number of protesters, including students and activists, gathered at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday against the new legislation after they were not allowed to hold demonstrations near the Red Fort and Mandi House where prohibitory orders have been imposed.

Protesters offered roses to security at the Jantar Mantar on Thursday, saying police can baton-charge them as much as they want, but their message is "love in return for hatred".

According to PTI, several posters have been put up at Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law, with one reading "Digital India with no internet, 'Janta mange rozi roti, milti hamko lathi gali' (people demand employment but get batons and abuses); save Constitution save country".

Protesters were also witnessed offering flowers to the policemen in Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, where protests are currently being held.

In Bihar, where reports of vandalism and violence by protesters dominated the day, according to PTI, some of the protests mostly males donned saris and gyrated lustily to the tunes of ribald Bhojpuri numbers on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu across the Ganges that connects Patna to north Bihar while many others demonstrated on the streets bare-chested notwithstanding the chilly weather.

Some, like Bihar politician Pappu Yadav sat on a dharna wearing shackles.

Sandeep Dhiman, a protester, said, "They can lathicharge us as much as they want, we will still offer them roses. Love in return for hatred. We are ready to face their tear gas and water cannons."

With inputs from PTI

