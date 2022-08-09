From extortion to attempted murder, politician Shrikant Tyagi's criminal history

Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, came in the limelight after the video of him misbehaving with the woman went viral on social media

Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, who came into the limelight after the video of misbehavior with the woman went viral, faces at least nine cases ranging from extortion to attempted murder.

Tyagi is accused of allegedly assaulting a woman after a spat at a housing society in Noida.

As per News18, Tyagi has claimed he is the national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti.

However, the BJP has distanced itself from Tyagi and denied his claims of being associated with the party. The party's local unit including Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma said Tyagi was not associated with them.

It in also alleged that in 2007 Bahujan Samaj Party government, Shrikant Tyagi was close with the cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya.

Maurya has categorically denied links with Tyagi.

The Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) on Monday announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for any person who gives information about the politician.

On Monday, government officials demolished ‘illegal’ structures outside the Noida residence of Shrikant Tyagi.

The demolition outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society in the city's Sector 93B was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority, an official told PTI.

Tyagi had encroached a portion of the common area of the society in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles. He had also planted trees in a park in front of his residence.

The development came a day after Noida Police slapped Gangster Act on Tyagi and sources said his properties are likely to be attached.

According to sources, the top leadership of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party has given "clear instructions" to deal with Tyagi and his supporters in the "strictest possible way."

According to NDTV, Tyagi has nine cases registered against him, including the one filed for assaulting the woman in Noida.

The first and second case was registered in 2007. The first case was for extortion. In the second case, Tyagi was slapped with the Goonda Act.

The third case, registered in 2008, was for threatening and culpable homicide.

A fourth case was registered in 2009 for rioting and breach of peace. The fifth case, filed in the same year, was for causing damage.

In 2015, another case was registered against Shrikant Tyagi for beating and threatening. In 2020, a seventh case was file for assault, threat and attempt to murder.

The eighth and ninth case was registered this year. The eight case was for misbehaving, threatening and beating a woman and the ninth case was registered for forgery and fraud for putting an MLA sticker in his car.

Tyagi reportedly used to misbehave with kids in UP’s Modinagar where he wanted to contest the Assembly election from but couldn’t do so because he was not given the ticket, according to News18.

Tyagi, however, had captured properties for his campaign-related activities, according to an Aajtak.in report.

Shrikant Tyagi had forcibly occupied the residences of Modinagar Industries in Mohan Park area of the town, the report said. These residences of Modi Industries can be allotted only to their employees.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.