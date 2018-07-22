You are here:
Four injured, several trapped after five-storey building collapses near Missal Gadi in Ghaziabad

India FP Staff Jul 22, 2018 18:22:15 IST

Four people have been injured and several feared trapped after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed near Missal Gadi in Ghaziabad, media reports said. The police, fire department and an NDRF team have been rushed to the spot as a rescue operation is underway.

The incident occurred four days after nine people were killed in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village after two multi-storeyed buildings collapsed on 18 July. A six-floor under-construction building had crashed on a five-storey building next to it, bringing it down as well, in Shahberi village under Bisrakh police station. Officials had said at least one of the buildings was unauthorised.

Nine bodies, including that of women and a toddler, were pulled out from the debris of the two adjacent buildings, officials said. The police had arrested five people in connection with the case.

Earlier on Sunday, a four-year-old boy was killed and three others, including his parents, both labourers, injured when the basement wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Noida.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 18:22 PM

