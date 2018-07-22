You are here:
Another building collapse in Noida kills one, injures three labourers; FIR filed after four-yr-old dies

India Press Trust of India Jul 22, 2018 11:02:25 IST

Noida: A four-year-old boy was killed and three others, including his parents, both labourers, injured when the basement wall of an under construction building collapsed in Noida, police said on Saturday.

A labourer and a four-year-old child have died after an under construction wall collapsed in Noida. PTI

The incident took place in Sector 63 on Friday.

"An FIR has been filed," a senior police official told IANS.

Those injured include Prakash and his wife, who were working as labourers at the site, while their son, who was also near the wall, died.

The third labourer has been shifted to AIIMS as his condition was critical.

"We are investigating the matter," the officer said.


